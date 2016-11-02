being watched

I woke up on the cold concrete floor of the coffee shop. It was May 2, 2014. A wave of weakness had overtaken me as I moved through the line of customers moments earlier. When I reached the register, my vision narrowed to a pinhole, then faded to black. Now, looking up from the floor, I saw an old man – the cashier who was handing me my change when I fainted. His eyes were on me, his hand doing the sign of the cross over my body.
As I propped myself up on my elbows, lifting my head off the floor, he told me not to move. It was only in retrospect, weeks later, that I realized he’d been doing a stroke test, hoping my eyes would follow his finger as it moved before my face. I wonder if he told the paramedics I’d had a stroke.
Everyone else in the cafe was watching me, and watching him watching me. It was the closest I’d been to being on stage since my years as a gymnast. Back then, as a kid, the force of eyes on my body was grounding. Balance beam was my best event, and it was in arenas where the crowd was on all sides that I excelled. I’d imagine their eyes gluing me to the four inch wide surface, the force of so many gazes powerful enough to defy any of my wobbles or slipups.
After I recovered enough from my fall in the coffee shop to leave the house by myself – one, maybe two months later – I tried to walk to a nearby park. It was summer in Boston. As I walked, dressed in black jeans and a tank top, my usual modest outfit despite the relentless heat, I felt the eyes of each man I passed flicker over my body, resting on my eyes, my lips, my collarbone, my chest. I’d forgotten what it was like to exist in public. Fifteen minutes into the walk, I could no longer breathe. I changed my route, heading instead to the nearest store that sold sunglasses. Maybe that would stop me from feeling the pressure of these men’s eyes on me, allow me at least the appearance of refusing eye contact.
I wore the sunglasses every time I stepped outside after that, only retiring them when winter came.
Monkeys at the zoo get stressed out by the presence of visitors. Until recently we didn’t know why, but experts from the University of Melbourne found that it’s the presence of eyes on them that is the source of anxiety. Researchers placed five monkeys in an enclosure with a one-way screen that prevented them from seeing visitors, while the other half remained in their regular unmodified enclosure. The screened-off monkeys were 68% less likely to display aggression. Concentrations of chemicals linked to stress were a third lower in this group than among the monkeys that could see people watching them.
Summarizing the theory behind a panopticon, a design principle created by Jeremy Bentham as a cost-effective way to structure prisons that involves placing all cells in sight of a central guard tower, Michel Foucault writes “”He who is subjected to a field of visibility, and who knows it, assumes responsibility for the constraints of power; he makes them play spontaneously upon himself; he inscribes in himself the power relation in which he simultaneously plays both roles; he becomes the principle of his own subjection.”
In the panopticon, the prisoner becomes the guard, so much so that the actual presence or absence of guards becomes irrelevant, so long as the belief in the guard is instilled in the captive.
When he sent me the email about why he was killing himself, Kevin said he saw himself as he existed in my eyes, or at least, how he imagined I saw him: bloodstained from his tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. “I can’t live as a monster,” he wrote. If he’d given me the chance, I’d have told him I didn’t see him that way. But maybe it was enough that he’d started looking that way to himself.
That was New Year’s morning, 2014. He hit the send button at 2am, four months, one day, and ten hours before I fainted.
These days, I don’t wear my glasses when I’m out in public. I cannot see much beyond three or four feet in front of me. I can see the world, but it’s out of focus. I can’t make out faces, recognize friends. Most importantly, I can’t tell where anyone is looking. If men’s eyes consume me, I’d rather not know.
I am writing this essay in O’Hare, my laptop balanced awkwardly on my knees. After starting to write, I run out of complimentary wifi, so I give up and turn back to the book I have with me. It’s Notes from No Man’s Land by Eula Biss. In an essay on life in the Midwest, Biss writes, “Another friend of mine, a black woman, once described to me her experience of walking through a Wal-Mart in rural Iowa, where she was stared at until she could not bear the attention anymore. Her husband suggested that she take off her glasses so that she could not see the stares, and that, she said, had helped.”
Tonight, from the plane, the city lights below look like tinsel for a Christmas tree, strands of yellow-orange and white winking at me. Without my glasses, I can’t see anything but the tinsel.
16 thoughts on “being watched”
Love your writing and I love to this essay. I have multiple sclerosis and I'm wheelchair-bound. I hate to make eye contact with people because I always feel they are staring at me and feeling pity upon me. I hate it. So I choose to stay home and write my blog. And if I have to leave I pretend I'm wearing my rose tinted glasses. I also am legally blind without my glasses. Maybe I should try not wearing them in public too. Thank you for this essay. It meant a lot to me. I am sorry for the loss of your friend.
It's a lovely piece of writing. Blessings are sent your way from me to you, pray continue.
I definitely feel you coming from a male surrendering the fact that this happens to anyone with a look out the norm or a presence of aesthetic pleasure within the sides of their eyes. I believe it stems from jealousy and ego bound souls.
Very powerful.
Hmm…I'm not disabled nor am I shy but I hate to make eye contact with people. I can only pull off my "I don't give a damn" attitude and boldness by seeming aloof in a crowd. The fact is- I care too much. When I make eye contacts with people- I see too much. Their sadness, pains, uncertainty, which by the way, they try so hard to hide behind "fake", "forced smiles. I'm afraid most times of what I'd see because I do see through people's facades without even trying… this bothers me. So I guess my glasses stays on- for my sanity.
Thank you for expressing something that has been a problem for years – the uneasiness of being in a crowd or of the feeling of being watched by unknown persons or surveillance cameras. I have resorted to wearing the dark glasses at times as a shield and it does seem to help, but so glad you found relief in a simple act of removing glasses. God bless you! I enjoy reading your blog very much.
Very impressive. 🙂 I love how you tell the stories being out of focus 🙂
A captivating read… Powerful. As someone with social anxiety I found the pressure of the crowd's eyes to be something I could relate to. Its so true, especially in context of Foucault, it creates so much pressure! Nicely written.
For the longest time, I hate it when people stared. I would be lying if I said it didn't make me feel uneasy when people did. Although, I feel overtime it bothers me less than it used to. Not everyone will understand my situation so if they stare; it's whatever because they don't know my story. Perhaps feeling uneasy when being stared at helps us determine if we are a target in a situation and sends us a red flag, too. Blessings and stay strong 🙂
I am compelled by your pros, sympathetic to your loss and interested in the effect of eyes upon you. I live a simple life on a farm and am often alone for days, except for the strangers driving on the dirt road past my place. I wave to them. I want them to see me. If they don't wave back it makes me feel invisible.
Meet the contentment, and now the socialy will never meet. Why are you rich, this is your fate. But I personally do not believe in fate, because fate is your hands, not in someone else's mouth. What you can see, that many of the man and woman quarrels with their friends, and l ll hear them. You rolled me out and I don't see you. Do you want to see those who do not see it? Why they will feel the world is beautiful. Because they are intention to see, to feel the heart. Do not care about the eyes of other, because you live for yourself. Thank you your post and Best wishes.
Thanks for writing your thoughts and sorry for your loss. I thought it was just me who left their glasses off on purpose… I grew up in a very racist place and became very self conscious when people stared at the brown boy.
Now I'm back in the north of England it feels like it was when I was younger,the hate and fear in people's eyes is at times unnerving…so,I leave my glasses off again…
Well written. You have captured the silence of such circumstances very well
this is perfect
